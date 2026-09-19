/Hayden Panettiere’s Malibu memorial to honour her legacy as family and friends gather

Hayden Panettiere’s death at the age of 36 has left her family, friends and fans shocked. The actress, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, is now set to be remembered at a private memorial in Malibu, where her loved ones and former colleagues will gather to celebrate her life and legacy.

Hayden Panettiere's private memorial in Malibu

As per a TMZ report, the memorial of Hollywood actress is set to take place today, Saturday, at a church in Malibu with roughly 150 guests, including Hayden Panettiere's father, Skip, along with close friends and celebrities. But Hayden's mother, Lesley Vogel, and her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson will not attend a celebration of life being held for the late actress this weekend.

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Sources say the coastal setting was chosen deliberately, since Panettiere loved the ocean and whales, and that the gathering is meant to focus on celebrating her legacy rather than the struggles of her final years.

Hayden Panettiere's death

On August 16, 2026, first responders found the 36-year-old actress unresponsive and in cardiac arrest at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Emergency measures were unsuccessful. The Greenville County Coroner stated that an autopsy showed no signs of physical trauma or foul play.

The official cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death is still pending, but investigators and law enforcement sources suspect an accidental drug overdose. According to reports covered by TMZ, law enforcement and the DEA are investigating whether her death was caused by an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

Hayden Panettiere's rise to global stardom

Hayden Panettiere rose to global stardom through her early start in commercials and soap operas, leading to breakout roles in Remember the Titans and the sci-fi phenomenon Heroes. She began appearing in commercials at 11 months old, followed by soap opera roles on One Life to Live and Guiding Light during the 1990s.