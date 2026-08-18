The death of actress Hayden Panettiere has shocked the Hollywood industry. She was 36. Best known for her performances in Heroes and Nashville, Hayden was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. As per reports, emergency responders were called to the property after a report of cardiac arrest, but their attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

What did Hayden Panettiere's autopsy reveal?

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has now completed an autopsy, and it has been revealed that there were no signs of trauma.

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Also Read: Heroes and Nashville Star Hayden Panettiere Passes Away at 36

According to Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis, the preliminary findings confirmed that the examination did not identify injuries or trauma that would have contributed to her death.

"The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies."

The investigation therefore remains open. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether a medical condition, substance-related issue, or another factor ultimately caused Panettiere’s death.

What happened when emergency services came?

According to TMZ, a 911 call was made at approximately 1:51 p.m. on August 16 after she was reportedly found unresponsive.

First responders and EMS personnel arrived at the residence and found her in cardiac arrest. Medical personnel immediately began advanced cardiac life support procedures.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” the statement released by the coroner’s office read.

Panettiere was pronounced dead at approximately 2:32 p.m.

The actress had been temporarily staying at the Greenville residence at the time of her death.

Audio from the call reportedly included references to an “overdose” as well as cardiac arrest.

However, authorities have not officially identified an overdose as the cause.

About Hayden Panettiere

The news of her death was announced by her representative on Sunday, ABC News reported. Her father Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere also confirmed the news, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Hayden is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé and boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

She began acting as a child and gained fame as Claire Bennet in NBC's Heroes. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville. This earned her two Golden Globe nominations. She also appeared in Remember the Titans and the Scream franchise.