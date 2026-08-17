/Hayden Panettiere death: New 911 details emerge as investigation continues

The passing away of Hayden Panettiere at the age of 36 has shocked fans and the entertainment industry. The Scream actress was found responsive at a residence in South Carolina. In the latest development, the circumstances surrounding the Hollywood actress' death is coming into focus. New details from the 911 call have been revealed by the police authorities.

Did the 911 call reveal main cause of death of Hayden Panettiere?

As per a TMZ report, law enforcement has stated that Hayden's friend called 911 at 1:51 pm on Sunday to report that the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest inside the residence in Greenville, South Carolina. The dispatch audio reportedly revealed that the responders sent medics to her location to perform CPR on someone who overdosed.

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The same report stated that the Greenville police officers and EMS workers quickly responded, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate Hayden using advanced cardiac life support. The treatment builds on CPR by adding special medicines, breathing tubes and heart rhythm tracking. However, paramedics tried chest compressions on Hayden, but it was already late, and she was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is conducting the death investigation, and an autopsy is pending. Until the medical examination is completed, the official cause and manner of Panettiere's death remain undetermined.

Hayden Panettiere struggles with addiction

Actress Hayden Panettiere openly detailed her severe struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction, linking them to childhood stardom, severe postpartum depression, and personal trauma. She extensively addressed these battles in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and in interviews discussing her path through recovery and treatment.

Also Read: Heroes and Nashville Star Hayden Panettiere Passes Away at 36

The early childhood fame led to intense pressure and praise at a young age, which made her struggle to cope with her emotions. She turned heavily to substances following the birth of her daughter, which eventually led her to sign over custody. The actress also described relying heavily on alcohol and opioids to numb emotional pain and physical withdrawal symptoms like morning shakes.

Hayden's rise to stardom

Panettiere began acting as a child and went on to become widely known as Claire Bennet in NBC's Heroes. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville, a performance that earned her two Golden Globe nominations. She also appeared in Remember the Titans and the Scream franchise.