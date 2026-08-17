/Hayden Panettiere, best known for hit series Heroes and Nashville, passes away at 36

Hollywood star Hayden Panettiere, best known for her work in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Her representative confirmed the news of her death in a statement to ABC News, but did not specify details surrounding her death.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her representative said in the statement. The representative remembered Panettiere as an actor who brought “immeasurable love and joy” to those around her and to those who watched her work.

The representative, however, did not specify the cause of her death.

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About Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere was a well-known child actor and appeared in prominent films and television shows. She gained stardom after she played Claire Bennet in the science-fiction drama Heroes, which ran from 2006 to 2010. She later starred as Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville, a role she played from 2012 to 2018.

She also featured in films like Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Scream 4 and Scream VI. She also appeared in the television film Amanda Knox.

Panettiere had spoken publicly in recent years about her experiences as a child star and the challenges she faced. Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, was released earlier this year in May. In interviews around the book, she reflected on her childhood in the entertainment industry and her personal experiences over the years.

Battle with mental health

Panettiere had also opened up about undergoing postpartum depression. After giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in 2014, Panettiere revealed she did not feel an immediate maternal bond. In her memoir, she described the feeling as a total blackout of emotion rather than panic.