/Tyra Banks-Netflix controversy: What does she claim the ANTM documentary got wrong?

Renowned American model and TV personality Tyra Banks is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Tyra and Netflix have reportedly been in a legal tussle over the story told about America's Next Top Model. But what are the claims made by Tyra against the streaming platform?

Why is Tyra Banks suing Netflix over the America's Next Top Model documentary?

Tyra Banks is reportedly suing Netflix over the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, alleging defamation and manipulation. She claims producers selectively edited her 3.5-hour interview down to 16 minutes to create a false narrative that she ignored a contestant's sexual assault and exploited trauma for ratings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tyra has argued that her comments were stripped of context and reassembled to make it appear as though she dodged questions about a contestant's assault. The lawsuit claims the portrayal hurt her personal brand and business ventures. Banks has alleged that filmmakers hid the specific accusations from her during the interview process.

Netflix's response to Tyra Banks' allegations

Netflix filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the project involved standard editorial choices typical of documentary filmmaking. The streaming platform noted that Banks signed a standard waiver relinquishing creative control. Netflix stands by directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, maintaining that Banks was given a fair platform to share her side.

All about Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is an American supermodel and TV producer who gained fame after breaking racial barriers as the first Black woman to solo-grace the covers of publications GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She created the cultural phenomenon America's Next Top Model.

She reportedly began modelling at the age of 15 and became a global face for Covergirl and walked major runways for Chanel, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. She created and hosted ANTM for over two decades and hosted her own successful daily talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, winning two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Also Read: Bruce Willis joins daughter Tallulah on wedding day in rare appearance