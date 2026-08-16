/Ryan Gosling unveils first footage from Star Wars: Starfighter at D23: Meet Kade Auberon

Ryan Gosling is all set to step into the Star Wars universe with a new character. The actor will feature as Kade Auberon in Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy’s upcoming standalone adventure. It was revealed at Disney's D23 event. Expected to arrive in cinemas on May 28, 2027, the film is set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It is said that Starfighter will explore a previously unseen period in the galaxy instead of continuing the Skywalker family story.

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Ryan Gosling introduces his character

Gosling attended the D23 event, and alongside Levy, he offered fans a glimpse into his character. Kade Auberon is described as a rogue with a troubled past. "Kade is a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy, whose fate is intertwined with the fastest starfighter ever built," Gosling said.

The actor also spoke about his connection with Disney, recalling his early appearance on The Mickey Mouse Club. "I owe a lot to Disney… and I’m now here 30 years later and I’m back and it’s changing my life again," he added.

First footage of Starfighter

In the first footage exclusively at D23, the studio introduces a young boy, played by Flynn Gray, who discovers a covered spacecraft inside a hangar. When he removes the cover, Kade catches him investigating the vehicle.

"Didn’t I tell you not to touch anything?" Kade asks.

The boy calls the vessel a decommissioned G-17 Imperial Reaper, and Kade explains that it is the fastest starfighter ever built.

When the boy admits that he has never heard of the spacecraft, Kade responds, “There’s a reason for that.”

The brief footage then expands into a larger action sequence, featuring starships, speeders, and high-speed chases.

Shawn Levy on the upcoming project

Designed for an original adventure, Starfighter will not focus on the Skywalkers. Speaking about the film, he said, "Starfighter embodies the themes of hope, family and adventure that have always been core to Star Wars, but our story takes place in a period of time that has never been seen before which has been a privilege to create and explore."

He further adds, "This Star Wars story is firmly rooted in character, brought to life by these amazing actors and all within an adventure that's filled with humor, danger, spectacle and the joyous spirit that has been the beating heart of this 50-year legacy that we all love so much."

About Star Wars: Starfighter

Alongside Gosling, the film also features Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams.

It is directed by Shawn Levy, with Jonathan Tropper credited as the screenwriter. Levy and Gosling are also collaborating on Marvel's upcoming Ghost Rider.