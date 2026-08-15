/Coco 2 first look out: Miguel returns as a teenager in Pixar's 2029 sequel

Disney and Pixar have confirmed that Coco 2 is in the works. The studios on Saturday unveiled the first concept artwork for the sequel during the D23 fan event, and the image features the now-teenage musician Miguel alongside Dante, his loyal dog from the original film.

Coco 2 confirmed

The sequel is expected to bring back one of the first film’s most memorable characters. Benjamin Bratt is set to reprise his role as Ernesto de la Cruz, the singer whose dark secret was exposed during Miguel’s journey in the 2017 movie.

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While appearing at D23, Bratt spoke about the film, saying, "To some, Miguel is a little menace who ruined a career and destroyed a legacy...Ernesto de la Cruz is back for revenge, sending Miguel on an adventure back to the land of the dead. Proving fate has a sense of humor, Miguel must team up with a handsome superstar: me."

However, the storyline has not been fully revealed yet. It is believed that Ernesto’s return will once again draw Miguel into the Land of the Dead. Héctor, who played a crucial role in Miguel’s first adventure, is also expected to return.

Unlike the original, which centred on Miguel as a 12-year-old boy, the sequel will show his life as a teenager.

About Coco 2

The upcoming film will also reunite several members of the creative team from the original, including director Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, and producer Mark Nielsen, whose credits include Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2.

The songwriting team from the first film is also returning for the sequel.

Disney first announced Coco 2 in March 2025, and at the time, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the film would be “full of humor, heart, and adventure.”

Released in 2017, the first film introduced audiences to Miguel, a young boy from a family that had banned music for generations. Despite objections, Miguel dreams of becoming a musician and idolises Ernesto de la Cruz.

The film was a box-office success, and reportedly earned more than $800 million at the global box office. It also won two Academy Awards.