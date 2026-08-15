/Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer leaks online, producer not happy



After Tom Holland's Brand New Day, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the next chapter that fans are waiting for with all their hearts. However, ahead of its release, an unfinished trailer of the upcoming movie was leaked online. This is the third instalment in the Spider-Verse franchise. For the third movie Shameik Moore voices Miles, the teen Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld is Spider-Gwen.

Footage from the movie made its way to social media and has garnered the attention of netizens. Soon after the clip was leaked, co-writer and producer Christopher Miller expressed disappointment.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer leaks online

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Nearly five minutes of footage was leaked on social media, and it quickly garnered the attention of fans. Condemning the leak, Miller reacted, saying, “Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage.”

As per reports, the footage was shared on X, and the clip soon started circulating across platforms. However, it is not clear where this footage was leaked from. It is also unclear whether it is from the start of the movie, from the finale, or a montage of trailer clips. It also has links to the previous film, Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony has not released any statement on this, but the makers are working to take the clips down from social media. By then, it had already gone viral across the internet.

Soon after the clips went viral, netizens started reacting to it. Reacting to one clip, one user wrote,''SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE TRAILER LEAKED HOLY SHIT.''

While fans have said that it’s bad that the trailer was leaked, they also said that the teaser looked awesome.

‘’Spiderman Beyond The Spider Verse Trailer Just Got Leaked, I know this is bad for the company but I have to say this the trailer is awesome,the animation everything is better than before. This kind of thing is common when it comes to cartoon, if only they have add more security,'' another user wrote.

Still of a post from the X Photograph: (x)

Beyond the Spider-Verse is written and produced by Phil Lord and Miller, who co-wrote the script along with David Callaham. It is directed by Justin K. Thompson and Bob Persichetti. At CinemaCon, Miller called it, “the most emotionalSpider-Versefilm we have ever made.”