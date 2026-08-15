/Bruce Willis joins daughter Tallulah on her wedding day in rare family appearance

Hollywood veteran actor Bruce Willis has been navigating frontotemporal dementia in recent years, staying largely away from the spotlight as his family continues to support him through the condition. Amid this, the actor made a rare appearance to celebrate his daughter Tallulah's wedding day.

Bruce Willis' rare appearance at the daughter's wedding

Reportedly, the actor was spotted celebrating at the wedding of Tallulah Willis, his youngest daughter with ex-Demi Moore, and his new son-in-law, Justin Acee. “A tender moment with my dad and Justin at the start of wedding weekend,” Tallulah wrote in a caption.

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As per a Vogue report, Tallulah reflected on her father’s health in an essay for Vogue shortly after the diagnosis was publicised. “In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon,” she wrote. “I can savour that time, hold my dad’s hand, and feel that it’s wonderful. I know that trials are looming, that this is the beginning of grief, but that whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else is real.”

The rare appearance has since drawn attention because Willis has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement from acting. But rather than a Hollywood comeback, this was simply a father being present for his daughter's milestone moment.

Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Veteran American actor Bruce Willis, who gained fame after playing the lead role in the comedy drama series Moonlighting and starring as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. After he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, he has been keeping low, but his family keeps updating his fans about his health.