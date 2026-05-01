/Bruce Willis' family chooses strong step, plans brain donation for dementia research

Hollywood veteran star Bruce Willis, best known for his role in Die Hard, shocked fans when his family announced his retirement from acting in 2022 due to the diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder affecting his cognitive abilities, which later progressed to frontotemporal dementia. The actor's family has reportedly decided to donate his brain to science.

Details about Bruce Willi's family planning to donate his brain for research

As per reports, Bruce Willis' family has planned to donate his brain for science. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis announced that the family plans to donate the brain following his death. The decision is reportedly taken by his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters – Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn – which is designed to accelerate clinical research into frontotemporal dementia. Emma Heming Willis has been an active advocate, raising awareness about FTD and always shares updates about his condition.

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Bruce Willis' condition progressed from speech challenges to more advanced cognitive and language impairment. He has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is the most common form of dementia for people under 60. Later reports have stated that he receives round-the-clock care with his family focusing on reducing environmental stress to manage symptoms.

All about Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis gained recognition in the TV series Moonlighting, which aired from 1985 to 1989, before achieving global stardom with his John McClane role in the Die Hard franchise. He is known for his roles that blend action with humour, making him one of the most recognisable figures in film.

His other notable roles include The Last Boy Scout, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Sixth Sense, The Whole Nine Yards, Unbreakable and Glass, among others. Prior to retirement, he appeared in numerous direct-to-video films.