/Selena Gomez Wondermind controversy explained: Why is she facing a $1.2 million lawsuit?

Selena Gomez is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The singer is reportedly facing a legal battle over Wondermind, the mental health startup she has co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teedy, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. But what led to the trio facing a lawsuit over a good cause?

Controversy involving Selena Gomez over mental health start-up explained

Investors filed a federal lawsuit in Delaware against Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and former co-founder Daniella Pierson, accusing them of securities fraud and breach of contract regarding the mental health startup Wondermind. The plaintiffs claim the founders took roughly $1.2 million by making false promises about corporate partnerships, an active marketing role for Gomez, and a fully functional app that was never built.

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The suit claims Gomez signed a contract to act as head of marketing and leverage her massive social media reach but instead ignored it and distanced herself from the company. Plaintiffs allege that promised initiatives, including a mobile app, podcasts, advertising deals, and major institutional partnerships with companies like JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity, did not actually exist or materialise.

Founders are accused of hiding the start-up's financial disarray and operational failure for three years while failing to pay staff and vendors on time. Investors stated that they were kept in the dark and only learned of the company's internal struggles following critical media reports published by publications Forbes and The Cut.

Selena Gomez's lawyer responds to lawsuit against Wondermind

In an interaction with PEOPLE, Selena Gomez's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart have stated about the recent lawsuit against Wondermind as 'completely meritless, both factually and legally." "We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her," he added.

Co-founder of Wondermind, Daniella Pierson categorically denied the allegations of fraud and misuse of funds, stating she welcomes the chance to present financial records clearing her name.

What is Wondermind?

Wondermind is a digital mental health and media startup co-founded in the late 2021 by pop star and actress Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. Marketed as a "mental fitness ecosystem", the platform was designed to offer online content, articles, interviews, and practical advice to help people work on their mental health like physical exercise.