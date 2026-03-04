/Selena Gomez adding followers to private Instagram circle; What's the catch?

Are you also on the list of followers of Selena Gomez? Many Instagram users woke up to being added to the close friends list of the singer, in which a green circle usually appears upon a new story upload. However, an interesting catch is a yellow bubble appears around Selena's profile, which has created strong buzz on social media.

Why is Selena Gomez adding her followers to the close friend's list on Instagram?

The singer went all-in on Instagram’s new Secret Friends feature today to promote her husband Benny Blanco’s hot new podcast, but with an interesting twist. She used Instagram's mystery Instagram secret friend list on March 3. The yellow ring around her story stood out immediately against all other content.

Unlike the standard Close Friends feature, which uses a green ring and restricts viewership, this new format displays to everyone. Gomez’s stories with the yellow ring remain visible to all her followers. The visual confusion sparked hours of online debate. Fans believed Instagram quietly launched a new public feature. However, it hints at a promotional tool tied to Benny Blanco’s latest project.

Gomez’s Instagram message said precisely: “Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here.” She then linked directly to the podcast’s official page. One user wrote, "Why am I on Selena Gomez's close friends story?? Is this like an everyone thing? I'm so confused."

Another user wrote, "Me thinking i’m special cuz selena gomez added me in her secret friends list."

All about the podcast Friends Keep Secrets

Friends Keep Secrets is a podcast that is a collaboration with Batalucco and Burd's other best friend, Benny Blanco. With more than 18 hidden cameras rigged throughout Dave and Kristin's LA home, the show brings viewers inside an intimate hang with the hosts' real-life friendships and the guests that pop in.