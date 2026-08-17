/Ha Young controversy: Actress reportedly breaks down during filming as backlash over family history continues

South Korean actress Ha Young, who was recently seen in K-drama Our Sticky Love alongside Jung Hae In as the male lead, is currently facing backlash over her family history. But it seems like the controversy appears to be taking an emotional toll as the actress was filming an upcoming project. The actress has also been seen in Doona! and Boyfriend on Demand, among others.

Ha Young reportedly breaks down on drama set

According to a report cited by Korean media, Ha Young reportedly burst into tears while filming There's a Winning Chance on August 13, becoming unable to compose herself. Production was temporarily paused, and she reportedly took several hours away from filming before returning to complete the day's scheduled work. The report does not indicate that the production itself has been suspended.

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Criticism has intensified due to the sensitive timing, as well as the fact that the show is an adaptation of the Japanese television series Legal V: Ex-lawyer Shoko Takanashi. Reportedly, the series is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 26, 2027, just three days before Korea marks a major national holiday commemorating the 1919 Korean independence demonstrations against Japanese occupation on March 1.

Has Ha Young been removed from brands?

As per reports, brands like Samsung (Samsung Art TV), LG Uplus, Naver and clothing line Artid pulled or unlisted videos featuring her. Reruns and VOD clips of her variety appearance on KBS2's Problem Chils in House were suspended.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare removed promotional videos where she served as an ambassador. Media roundtables for her Netflix romantic comedy series Our Sticky Love were abruptly cancelled.

All about Ha Young's controversy linking to her great-grandfather

The controversy followed earlier remarks Ha Young had made about her family history, including references to her great-grandfather's medical career. Reports subsequently highlighted claims about his activities during the period of Japanese colonial rule in Korea, including alleged links to organisations associated with Japanese-Korean assimilation.

The issue became especially sensitive because the controversy emerged just ahead of Korea's National Liberation Day on August 15, a period when discussions surrounding Japanese colonial history carry particular significance in South Korea.