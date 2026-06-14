/South Korean drama Teach You a Lesson to return with season 2? Director reveals

Amid the bunch of several k-dramas releasing back-to-back this year, the latest, Teach You a Lesson, has emerged as one of the most successful shows. Following the strong fan response globally, discussions surrounding the series have emerged, and the director has hinted at the future of the action series. Let's delve in to know in detail.

Director of Teach You a Lesson on future of the show

Teach You a Lesson is basking in the limelight and is being praised by audience for its performances.

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gripping school-set narrative and social commentary. As the k-drama gains attention worldwide, director Hong Jong Chan opened up about the future of the action thriller.

During the interviews in Seoul, the cast and creators of Teach You a Lesson reportedly addressed the speculations of a second season. The director said, “It doesn't feel real to me,” and expressed his gratitude to audiences for being able to receive the social message delivered through the show.

Reports suggest he said, "There are still many stories left to tell from the school setting." While a second season has not been officially confirmed, he hinted that the future plans will depend on the series' continued success, noting, "If it becomes even more successful, I'll come back with season 2."

In addition, the lead actor of the show, Kim Mu Yeol, light-heartedly said if season 2 happens, John Cena might also make a special appearance. The connection of John Cena to the show is after viral internet reactions surrounding the show. Several fans noticed that there is striking resemblance between the show's star Kim Mu Yeol and WWE legend, prompting him to post Kim's photo on his official Instagram account.

All about Teach You a Lesson

The South Korean drama Teach You a Lesson premiered on June 5 on streaming platform Netflix and has taken the internet by storm. The show has struck a chord with the audience as it revolves around the story of a rogue government task force, the Educational Right Protection Bureau (ERPB), to protect students when traditional school laws and corrupt parents fail. This elite squad formed by the ministry used unconventional and physical tactics to stop brutal bullying and break up student crime syndicates.