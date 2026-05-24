/Doctor on the Edge to Teach You a Lesson: K-dramas to release in June

From Doctor on the Edge to See You at Work Tomorrow, here are the most-anticipated South Korean shows you need to look out for.
Major k-dramas releasing in June this year feature a diverse slate of medical thrillers, workplace comedies and webtoon adaptations. Highly anticipated shows scheduled to drop include Doctor on the Edge, Teach You a Lesson and See You At Work Tomorrow!.
The medical romance show will tell the story of Do Ji Ui, a plastic surgeon who is assigned to Pyeondong-do, an island no one wants to go to. How he survives the full year on the island to make it out alive forms the main crux of the story. It is scheduled to release on June 1 on Disney+.
The show tells the story of a specialised government agency stepping into a collapsing school system to forcefully discipline violent bullies and bring accountability back to the classroom. It is scheduled to release on June 5 on Netflix.
The South Korean show tells the story of a highly anticipated workplace comedy that blends slice-of-life romance with the eccentricities of corporate office dynamics. It is scheduled to release on June 22.
The South Korean show is adapted from Juan Mayorga's hit Spanish play; the story follows a weary literature professor who becomes captivated by the dark and dangerous writing of a mysterious student who always sits in the back row. It is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 26.
Manager Kim follows an ordinary office worker who risks everything after his daughter goes missing, ultimately revealing his dark past as a special agent. It is scheduled to premiere on June 26.