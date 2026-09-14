/Hayden Panettiere cause of death: Report claims actress took fentanyl-laced pill

Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles as Claire Bennet in Heroes, Juliette Barnes in Nashville and Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, died at the age of 36 on August 16. The actress was found unresponsive at a temporary residence in South Carolina. Her death investigation has taken a new turn, with the revelation of shocking details.

What is the main cause of death of Hayden Panettiere?

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death has produced new details, with a latest report claiming that the actress may have taken a single pill containing fentanyl before her death.

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As per the TMZ report, Hayden Panettiere took one oxycodone-laced fentanyl pill. Reportedly, the Hollywood actress had a long-time drug dealer in Los Angeles, who was providing her several black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone. DEA in Los Angeles is actively piecing together the relationship between Hayden and her drug dealer, attempting to trace the fatal pill back to him.

The same report has mentioned that everything hinges on the toxicology results which are pending, but their working theory is that a fentanyl-laced oxy pill killed Hayden.

Hayden Panettiere death

Hayden Panettiere died from an apparent overdose on August 16, 2026, at the age of 36. The preliminary autopsy results showed no signs of trauma, and police found no evidence of foul play; her official and final cause of death remains pending toxicological results.

She was found responsive in cardiac arrest at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Paramedics and emergency responders attempted advanced life-saving measures and administered Narcan, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Hayden Panettiere's rise to global recognition

Hayen's entry into the showbiz industry began when she was just an infant in commercials at just 11 months old. He played Lizzie Spaulding on the long-running soap opera Guiding Light starting at age seven. Hayden Panettiere achieved global stardom primarily through her breakout role as the invincible cheerleader Claire Bennet in the 2006 NBC sci-fi series Heroes.