/Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Former fiance Wladimir Klitschko breaks silence on the actress' demise

The sudden death of Hayden Panettiere has left the fans mourning. Known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, she passed away at the age of 36 on August 16. As soon as the news surfaced online, tributes poured in from her friends, family, and former co-stars. Now, the actress's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has finally broken his silence and spoken about the loss.

Klitschko on her death

The former heavyweight boxing champion shared an emotional tribute on social media alongside a photograph featuring himself, Panettiere and their daughter. "The announcement of Hayden's tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya," he wrote.

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Also Read: Hayden Panettiere was with boyfriend she had history of abuse with when she died

"She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives," Klitschko further added. "To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."

About Klitschko and Panettiere

The two dated from 2009 to 2018 and got engaged in 2013. The couple welcomed their daughter Kaya in 2014, but their relationship eventually ended. However, Panettiere continued to speak warmly about their bond as co-parents.

Also Read: Heroes and Nashville Star Hayden Panettiere Passes Away at 36

About Hayden Panettiere

The late actress worked across television and film. She began her career as a child and has often spoken about her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction.

According to reports, she was found unresponsive at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

Preliminary investigation had not indicated signs of foul play, and an autopsy reportedly found no evidence of trauma that contributed to her death.