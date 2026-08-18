/Hayden Panettiere was with boyfriend she had history of abuse with when she died

Hayden Panettiere’s death has shocked the entertainment industry and fans around the world. Best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, Panettiere was found dead at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. Two days later, reports emerged that she was with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, at the time.

Hayden, who had a history of addiction, is reported to have died of an apparent overdose. TMZ earlier reported that an unnamed friend of the actress called 911. However, People has learned that Hickerson was with Panettiere at the time of her death. It remains unclear who placed the 911 call.

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend was with actress when she died:

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Panettiere was reportedly with Brian Hickerson at the time of her death. However, the actress was first linked to Hickerson in 2018, and since then, they have been in an on-and-off relationship.

During their relationship, he was arrested several times on domestic violence charges in 2019 and 2020. A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department previously said in a statement that “an acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

The spokesperson added, “the preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.” No official cause of death has been released as of now. But an autopsy was completed on Monday.

According to dispatch audio by PEOPLE, officials were heard discussing an overdose and cardiac arrest around the time the actress's death was reported.

Panettiere and Hickerson’s relationship was on and off. It is not known what the status of their relationship was at the time of her death. In 2020, Hickerson was arrested on multiple felony charges, including four charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, two charges of assault, and one of

intimidating a witness.

Following the arrest, Panettiere issued a statement, saying, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me in the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she said. “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”

In 2022, Panettiere reunited with Brian after they were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport. A source told PEOPLE back then that the pair has "remained friends as he's sought to turn his life around"