/Hayden Panettiere was somebody fighting to stay sober, reveals director

Hayden Panettiere died after a cardiac arrest at the age of 36 on Aug 16. It has been said that the actress was found dead at her home in Greenville, South Carolina, from an apparent overdose. Days after her death, director Griff Furst, who worked with the actress in one of her final films, said that she was “fighting to stay sober” during their time working together.

Griff and Panettiere worked on the movie A Breed Apart, which was released last year in May. Now he has spoken out on her death, saying that he was rooting for the late star, who was battling addiction.

Hayden Panettiere’s director talks about her addiction and more

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On Wednesday, Griff shared a video of himself talking about the actress' death and her battle with addiction as he recalled their time working together on a film. In the video, the director recalled that he was rooting for the actress in her journey to sobriety.

“A producer or director, no matter how certain you are that an actor or crew member is in a bad situation, you don’t have the proof, or the benefit of the time to verify it,” Furst said

in his video.

“You can adjust the schedule, you can collect internal reporting and you can assign a handler to make sure that that individual is being taken care of as best as they can,” they said.

After A Breed Apart, Furst said that he stayed close to Panettiere’s team. When they considered an intervention for her, they asked him to be part of it. He said yes, but it never happened.

“What eventually got determined was that she might need an intervention and I got asked to participate,” he said.

“I said yes, and that intervention did not happen, at least not that I’m aware of, and I wasn’t leading the charge on that and it wouldn’t have been appropriate for me,” Furst added.

Further, the director also mentioned how people are asking about her relationship with on-again and off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

On this, Furst said,“All I know about that is what we observed and wrote down at the time that it happened, with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson.”

He added, “I wasn’t in South Carolina, I don’t know what happened, but what I will say is my opinion, and it’s about what I saw on my own set, somebody fighting to stay sober and who deserved better company around them than what I observed … I was very lucky to work with Hayden. I wish she was still here.”

In another video, Furst recalled the first time when she met Hayden, noting that there was a dark energy.

“I had met Hayden about 10 years before that and I knew that she was insanely talented, so when she signed on to do this picture that we were shooting, I was psyched. I really wanted to work with her. So I’m on set, and I get word from the movie’s security team who picked her up from the airport that something was off,” Furst said.

“I didn’t think much about it, and so I left set and I walked over to greet her and her boyfriend Brian,” Furst continued. “He opened the door. Hayden was incredibly sweet and gracious and excited to work, but she was not okay.”