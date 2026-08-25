/US diplomats set to return to Middle East embassies despite stalled Iran talks: Report

The US State Department is preparing to return its diplomats to embassies across the Middle East that were partially evacuated during the war with Iran, signaling that the Trump administration does not currently expect a return to all-out hostilities. The return of foreign service officers and the gradual rollback of emergency measures at US diplomatic missions could begin this week, according to an internal State Department document obtained by The Times.

Three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, also confirmed the planned changes. The restaffing effort comes despite stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran and renewed threats from the Trump administration to impose additional economic sanctions on Iran. Embassies scheduled to increase staffing levels include US missions in Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iraq and Kuwait.

In a statement, the State Department said it “continuously reviews the security posture at our diplomatic missions around the world. Based on our latest assessment, we are adjusting our staffing posture at certain posts in the Middle East to ensure we can continue advancing US foreign policy objectives while protecting the safety and security of our personnel.” The latest move follows a series of evacuations earlier this year. In late February, one day before the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, nonessential embassy employees in Jerusalem and their family members were given the option to leave Israel at government expense.

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As fighting intensified, the State Department ordered evacuations at several US missions across the Middle East after Iranian forces and regional allies targeted diplomatic facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and other locations with explosive drones and rockets. Some diplomats assigned to those countries were temporarily instructed to work from home as a security precaution. Current and former State Department officials described the planned redeployment as a sign that regional tensions have eased, even as negotiations between the United States and Iran have stalled over extending a 60-day cease-fire that expired last week.

“Returning personnel to missions that were partly evacuated suggests the administration believes the war is winding down,” said Dan Shapiro, who was the US ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration and a Department of Defense official focused on the Middle East during the Biden administration.

According to the document, the first diplomats expected to return will be assigned to the US Embassy in Lebanon, although staffing there will remain below full capacity. Under the plan, three embassies, in Israel, Jordan and Oman, are ultimately expected to return to full staffing. US missions in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon will initially operate at a maximum of 85 percent staffing. Embassies in Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain will be capped at 75 percent. The State Department will also maintain restrictions on bringing family members to six Gulf countries and Lebanon, according to the document.

“The limits on family members in the Gulf suggest that the government still believes there is an elevated risk,” said John R. Bass, the under secretary of state for management during the Biden administration. “They suggest that the threat environment is less than 30, 60, or 90 days ago, but more than before the start of the war.” The planned return has also provided greater clarity for diplomats who were evacuated during the conflict. Two US officials said some employees had sought information about where they would be stationed, particularly those with children who needed to make decisions about schooling before the new academic year.