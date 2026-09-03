/The Revolutionaries: Bhuvan Bam shares his experience of riding a wild horse in Nikkhil Advani's historical period drama

Bhuvan Bam, the well-renowned YouTuber, is set to star in the historical period drama series The Revolutionaries, which premieres worldwide on September 11, 2026, on Prime Video. As excitement builds for the upcoming historical drama, Bhuvan gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look from the set, sharing the challenges he faced while bringing it to life. The YouTuber-turned-actor recently recalled a nerve-racking moment from the set when he had to ride a wild horse.

Bhuvan Bam on riding a wild horse

For Bhuvan Bam, stepping into the shoes of Rash Behari Bose in Prime Video’s upcoming period drama, The Revolutionaries, came with its fair share of challenges, but none quite as unexpected as horse riding. While embodying the fearless revolutionary came naturally, horse riding was an entirely different story. After a rather unfortunate first lesson involving a runaway horse at Juhu Beach, Bhuvan spent the shoot trying to avoid getting back in the saddle until he found an unexpected solution for the show’s action sequence.

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Recounting the hilarious experience, Bhuvan shared, “So they told me to learn horse riding. It was a horse that was used for wedding functions, and it took me to Juhu Beach for training. So basically, what happened was that the caretaker was on a phone call and the horse simply ran off with me. That was my first day of horse-riding lessons. If I had fallen from there, I would probably still be bedridden today. I was literally hanging from the horse, and I was shivering for the next three days. The incident reached Sir (Nikkhil Advani) and he took stock of the situation, and I opened up to him and told him that ‘Sir, the horse took me away without my permission! Its leg was stuck in some plastic, and it just kept running with me!’

He further shared, “The horse-riding scene hadn’t come up yet and every day, I would wake up thinking, ‘Today I’ll tell Sir. Today I’ll finally gather the courage and tell him that I can’t do horse riding.’ Then there was a day when one scene went really well and sir was extremely happy. I thought, ‘Today he is in a good mood,’ so I went to him and said, ‘Sir, can I tell you something? Please don’t make me ride the horse. Every day I’m haunted by the thought that the horse might take me away again.’”

So, when it came to filming the action sequence featuring Bose and General Dyer (played by Jason Shah), Bhuvan had a rather different idea for how the scene could play out. “Let’s switch it,” said Bhuvan. “By then, I had spoken to Dyer enough to know that he was a kick-ass horse rider. They had given him the bike and given me the horse. So I said, ‘Sir, let’s switch.’ He was such a good horse rider that, at times, the horse was actually overtaking the bike. And then we did it, and it was so swift!”

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