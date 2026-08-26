/The Revolutionaries trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf heads a gritty tale of India's forgotten heroes

Gear up for another powerful freedom fighter saga - and this time, it's the story of India's unsung heroes. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the first glimpse of The Revolutionaries, its adrenaline-fuelled period drama set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. Inspired by true events, the period drama is directed and created for a series by acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta

The Revolutionaries trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf head a gritty tale

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The trailer introduces four revolutionaries—Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada)—as they wage an armed resistance against British rule, with the formidable General Dyer (Jason Shah) closing in at every turn. Expansive visuals and visceral action sequences bring the era to life, capturing the scale of a rebellion forming against the might of an empire. At its heart, the series is a story of youth, friendship, conviction, and sacrifice—with four young Indians risking everything for a free nation they may never live to see.

The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

Bhuvan Bam, who portrays Rash Behari Bose, shared, “What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn't a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It's a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood. Rash Behari was a 'behrupiya', a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Because so little archival material exists about him, I had the freedom to build him from instinct, and Nikkhil sir's clarity and conviction gave me the confidence to explore that mystery. We have had the best cast and crew come together to make this show, and I'm grateful to Prime Video for bringing these untold stories to audiences around the world.”