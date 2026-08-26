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  • /Wait, what? Dolly Parton's Jolene inspired a song in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar?

Wait, what? Dolly Parton's Jolene inspired a song in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar?

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 18:36 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 18:36 IST
Wait, what? Dolly Parton's Jolene inspired a song in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar?

Dolly Parton and Amitabh Bachcha's Kaala Patthar? Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The story is about the surprising Bollywood connection of Dolly Parton's classic hit Jolene, and how its melody inspired two Hindi film songs including Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar track.

Even though Dolly Parton never set foot in India, her legacy has quietly echoed through Bollywood for decades. But how?

In the West, she is known and loved by millions as the Queen of Country Music. But in India, her timeless tunes have inspired other musicians, leading to creations that made the entire nation groove, even without listeners realizing the original source. So what are these songs?

Dolly Parton's Tune Inspired THESE Bollywood Hits

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Parton's classic and career-defining hit ‘Jolene’ made millions groove around the world. While it was never directly translated into Hindi or any Indian language, its melody inspired Bollywood. And not just in one film, but two. According to music database MySwar, her 1973 anthem Jolene inspired two Hindi film songs. Its iconic prelude was sampled in "Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi" from Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar (1979).

Also read: Did you know? Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You was translated into Hindi

Not only that, the tune of the song was also used in "Aaja Aaja Aa Bhi Ja" from Pyaar Ka Saaya (1991). So if you ever loved the tune of these two songs, you were actually grooving to a creation that Dolly Parton made.

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What was the inspiration?

The song that went on to become a classic was inspired by a real woman. She was a bank clerk who had a huge crush on Parton's husband, Carl Dean. The story dates back to the early years of their marriage, and Parton admitted she was jealous, which led to the birth of the song.

In 2008, Dolly told NPR, “She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention.''

“It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’”

Also read: Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You: How a farewell became a global anthem

Dolly Parton dies after ‘brief battle' with cancer

The Queen of Country passed away on Aug 25 following a brief battle with cancer “surrounded by loved ones” in Nashville.

The statement read: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.''

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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