/Wait, what? Dolly Parton's Jolene inspired a song in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar?

Even though Dolly Parton never set foot in India, her legacy has quietly echoed through Bollywood for decades. But how?

In the West, she is known and loved by millions as the Queen of Country Music. But in India, her timeless tunes have inspired other musicians, leading to creations that made the entire nation groove, even without listeners realizing the original source. So what are these songs?

Dolly Parton's Tune Inspired THESE Bollywood Hits

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Parton's classic and career-defining hit ‘Jolene’ made millions groove around the world. While it was never directly translated into Hindi or any Indian language, its melody inspired Bollywood. And not just in one film, but two. According to music database MySwar, her 1973 anthem Jolene inspired two Hindi film songs. Its iconic prelude was sampled in "Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi" from Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar (1979).

Not only that, the tune of the song was also used in "Aaja Aaja Aa Bhi Ja" from Pyaar Ka Saaya (1991). So if you ever loved the tune of these two songs, you were actually grooving to a creation that Dolly Parton made.

What was the inspiration?

The song that went on to become a classic was inspired by a real woman. She was a bank clerk who had a huge crush on Parton's husband, Carl Dean. The story dates back to the early years of their marriage, and Parton admitted she was jealous, which led to the birth of the song.

In 2008, Dolly told NPR, “She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention.''

“It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’”

Dolly Parton dies after ‘brief battle' with cancer

The Queen of Country passed away on Aug 25 following a brief battle with cancer “surrounded by loved ones” in Nashville.