/Nikkhil Advani’s period drama The Revolutionaries gets September release date, meet the principal characters

The Revolutionaries are coming to a screen near you soon. On Tuesday, Prime Video unveiled four character promos of their upcoming show The Revolutionaries and announced the release date of the highly anticipated series. Directed and created by Nikhil Advani, the high-octane period drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Inspired by true events, The Revolutionaries builds an out-and-out entertaining cinematic experience about the untold story of lesser-known revolutionaries and their contribution towards India’s fight for freedom.

The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta, The Revolutionaries features a stellar ensemble, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada leading the cast, and Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

About The Revolutionaries

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four fearless young revolutionaries, Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada), who dared to stand against the behemoth of the British Empire. Born in the aftermath of the revolt of 1857, these young revolutionaries are driven by an unwavering belief in justice, liberty, and freedom. As they embark on a dangerous path of armed resistance, the series explores their courage, sacrifices, friendships, betrayals, and the extraordinary choices that helped shape an important chapter in India's freedom struggle.

“The Revolutionaries is an adrenaline-fueled series, built around four brave hearts and their relentless efforts to mobilize a nationwide armed resistance against the British Empire. This is a special project for us from the outset, and we are thrilled to reunite with Nikkhil Advani and the team at Emmay Entertainment. With Nikkhil's vision, the immersive world built for the series, and powerful performances from Bhuvan, Rohit, Gurfateh, and Pratibha, we believe this is a thrilling and audacious story that will both move and entertain audiences in India and around the world," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India.

Nikkhil Advani, creator and director of The Revolutionaries, shared, “What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India. While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens. We have a successful long-standing relationship with Prime Video and it has been a wonderful experience to collaborate with the team again to bring this vision to life with the scale and creative ambition it deserves. I am deeply grateful for how every member of our cast and crew brought remarkable honesty and conviction to their roles. I hope audiences across the world not only experience the thrill of this story, but also connect with the indomitable spirit of these heroes.”

Meet the cast

The key characters of The Revolutionaries were introduced in unique character promos on Tuesday. Here, take a look: