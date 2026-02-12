Kasim Khan, the son of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has alleged that his father has suffered significant vision loss while in custody, blaming extended solitary confinement and what he describes as a lack of proper medical care.

In a post on X, Kasim claimed that Imran Khan has lost most of the sight in his right eye, saying only around 15 per cent vision remains. He attributed the condition to nearly 922 days in solitary confinement, alleging that prison authorities denied essential medical tests and timely treatment.

Imran Khan has been held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since September 2023. Kasim accused the current leadership, including the army chief and government officials, of being directly responsible for his father’s deteriorating health. He alleged that the justice system has been manipulated to prolong Khan’s isolation. He also said that both he and his brother have been refused visas to visit their father despite concerns over his health, calling on international human rights organisations and democratic governments to take notice.

Supreme Court amicus raises concerns

Advocate Salman Safdar, serving as amicus curiae in the Supreme Court, recently met Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and later submitted a detailed report outlining the former prime minister’s prison conditions. According to Safdar’s account, Khan said he had normal 6/6 vision in both eyes until October 2025. A few months later, he began experiencing persistent blurred vision, which he claims he reported to jail authorities without receiving timely intervention.

Khan reportedly told Safdar that he was later diagnosed with a blood clot that severely affected his right eye. Although he received treatment, including an injection, he now retains only about 15 per cent vision in that eye. Safdar noted that Khan appeared visibly distressed over the loss of sight and what he described as delayed specialised care.

Government response

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that Khan’s comprehensive medical records have been shared with his family. His comments followed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court seeking access to Khan’s medical reports and permission for visits by his personal doctors and relatives.