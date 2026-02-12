/'Incorrect and speculative': AAIB denies report claiming investigation in Air India AI-171 crash is complete

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday (February 12) rejected media reports suggesting that the probe into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash had been completed, calling such claims “incorrect and speculative.” In a statement, the aviation investigation authority, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, stressed that inquiries into the June 2025 tragedy remain ongoing. It stressed that no definitive findings have been issued so far.

The clarification follows a report by Italian daily Corriere della Sera, which claimed that investigators had ruled out any technical malfunction involving the aircraft’s fuel switches. The publication, citing sources from Western aviation agencies, suggested that the crash may have resulted from an “intentional act,” alleging that one of the pilots switched off both fuel controls before the aircraft went down. Refuting these assertions, the AAIB reiterated that the investigation has not reached any final stage and warned against drawing premature conclusions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Air India Flight 171, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, moments after takeoff. The aircraft lost power in both engines and descended within 32 seconds, striking a medical students’ hostel. Of the 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives. Several individuals on the ground were also killed, taking the total death toll to 260.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Air India has started returning personal belongings recovered from the wreckage to the families of victims. The airline confirmed that thousands of items, including clothing, jewellery, travel papers, electronic gadgets, and other valuables, were retrieved during search operations at the crash site.