Early reactions to James Gunn’s Superman have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the film’s hopeful tone and humour. A new insider report suggests that David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic DC superhero is fantastic, and the upcoming film might be one of Gunn’s best.

David Corenswet steps into the role of Superman

David Corenswet has taken over the mantle of Superman from Henry Cavill, who made his final appearance as the character in 2022’s Black Adam. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the film, previously stated in an interview that she knew Corenswet was perfect for the role the moment she saw him in the Superman suit, and it seems she wasn’t exaggerating.

Insider report confirms strong early impressions

According to insider Jeff Sneider, early test screenings have been promising, speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, He shared:

"I got a recent test screening report from somebody who saw it, and yeah, they liked it," he explained. "They thought David delivered as the Man of Steel. They thought Gunn did a good job balancing the heart and humour, and they said it's around 140 minutes approximately."

A fresh take on Superman

While plot details remain under wraps, we do know that the film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. Additionally, it will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

A star-studded cast

The supporting cast of Superman includes Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

