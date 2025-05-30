/The Office: Jenna Fischer admits show did just fine after THIS actor left, actress' revelation sparks debate

American sitcom The Office is one of the most loved shows. With a star-studded cast, the series went on to bag several accolades. Now, actress Jenna Fischer has opened up about the cult classic and said how it evolved and worked well despite an actor's exit.

Who was the actor Jenna Fischer mentioned about? Jenna's revelation sparks a strong reaction from fans

During her appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade's comedy podcast Fly on the Wall, The Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story star Jenna Fischer reminisced about the show and said her biggest takeaway was that she rewatched and it was really good the whole time.

She further said, "I think there was this lore, especially among the cast and the creatives, that maybe we like hit our peak in Season 3 and Season 4. Also, this belief that like two seasons after Steve (Carell)n left, we were treading water and maybe they weren't as good".

"But, when I watched everything, some of my favourite episodes were in Seasons 8 and 9 after Steve had left, there were still amazing storylines", said the actress. Soon after her opinion, fans took to the social media platform to give their views. One user wrote, "I think this is a way of kind saying...I mean, the checks, they gave me still cleared, so...". Another user wrote, "We all have to tell ourselves things sometimes". "Once Brian the sound guy became part of the story the series went down hill with its creative writing", wrote the third user.

All about The Office

Created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office shows the everyday work lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It began airing on March 24, 2005, and concluded on May 16, 2013.

The cast included Steve Carell as Michael Scott, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, and B.J Novak as Ryan Howard among others. The Office received positive reviews from the audience and critics. But, the show gained more fame and pace after Steve Carell's performance. The perfect characte