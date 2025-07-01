/Jim Shooter, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief dies at 73 after cancer battle, condolences pour in from fans

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Jim Shooter, who has launched comic publishers Valiant, Defiant, and Broadway, and several other renowned comics including has passed away at the age of 73 after battling cancer for quite some time. As per reports, comic book writer Mark Waid also revealed that the ill for quite some time. Condolences and tributes poured in from the industry and fans.

Jim Shooter's main cause of death, condolences and tributes pour in from fans

Mark Waid said that Jim Shooter had been suffering from esophageal cancer for a few years. Soon after the news of his passing exploded online, fans took to social media to mourn the demise of the writer. One user wrote, "1951-2025. Marvel's Editor-In-Chief during one of the most creatively fertile periods, which yielded the greatest Marvel runs of all time and served as writer for the original Secret Wars series". Another user wrote, "RIP Jim Shooter, one of Marvel's greatest EICs". "Jim Shooter, former MARVEL EIC, dead at age 73, Rest in Peace", wrote the third user.

Marvel Entertainment X took to X to pay tribute to the renowned writer. Sharing a comics poster along with the caption, which read, "We are deeply saddened to hear Jim Shooter, former Editor-In-Chief, has passed away. Jim redefined the comic industry, and we will reflect on his undeniable legacy in the coming days. Our hearts are with his loved ones, and the many creators and fans who were touched by his work".

All about Jim Shooter

Jim Shooter, born on September 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to parents Ken and Eleanor "Ellie" Shooter, had an interest in comics during childhood. At age 13, in mid-1965, Shooter wrote and drew stories featuring the Legion of Super-Heroes and sent them in to DC Comics. At 14, Shooter began selling stories to DC Comics, writing for both Action Comics and Adventure Comics, beginning with Adventure Comics No. 346 (July 1966), and providing pencil breakdowns as well.

On January 2, 1976, Shooter joined the Marvel staff as an assistant editor and writer. With the quick turnover at the top, Shooter rapidly found himself rising in the ranks, and on the first working day of January 1978, he succeeded Archie Goodwin to become Marvel's ninth editor-in-chief.