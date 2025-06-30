/William Shatner net worth in 2025: Has the Star Trek actor really amassed $100 million?

William Shatner, the Canadian-born actor who became a household name in the 1960s when he played the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the sci-fi show Star Trek: The Original Series, is said to be worth $100 million. The sci-fi show that aired from 1966 to 1969 catapulted him to international fame as the fearless leader of the USS Enterprise. He later on diversified into several roles, showcasing his versatility as an author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer. Shatner also co-starred in the 2000 movie ‘Miss Congeniality’ and reprised the role in the 2004 sequel ‘Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous’.



He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has one on Canada’s Walk of Fame too.

How much is Shatner’s net worth?

Shatner’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, which calculated his income from his career successes, including other TV shows like ‘T.J. Hooker’, ‘The Practice’, and ‘Boston Legal’, apart from Star Trek.

He has also authored several books, including memoirs and fiction novels. Shatner extended his career in the 2000s with comical performances, like the eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on ‘Boston Legal’ which even earned him an Emmy Award. Shatner also ventured into spoken-word music and theatre and released several spoken-word albums and even performed on Broadway.

Earnings from conventions

Besides all this, Shatner makes numerous paid appearances at convention centres annually. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he charges $10,000 for travel expenses, along with $10,000 per hour, requiring a minimum of five hours for each appearance.

Did Shatner make $600 million off Priceline?

There was a rumour that the Star Trek actor made $600 million as the face of Priceline.com’s iconic commercial campaign, but he repeatedly denied them, even publicly in interviews and on social media.

Interestingly, Shatner, a legendary figure in the entertainment world, does not receive any royalties for his work in the Star Trek original series. He said in a Twitter post, “Anything before 1973 (that includes Star Trek: The Original Series) doesn’t pay a cent in royalties.”

The sci-fi show aired before changes in the television industry ensured actors received residual payments for reruns. Shatner later reprised his role as Captain Kirk in seven Star Trek films from 1979 to 1994, and is estimated to have earned approximately $50 million from these films and subsequent appearances.

Shatner also made history in 2021 when he became the oldest person to travel to space at the age of 90 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, further cementing his legacy as a cultural icon.