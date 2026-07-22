/La La Land re-release: Makers unveil new poster fixing Ryan Gosling's hand for 10th anniversary

La La Land, which was released nearly a decade ago, gained widespread praise among viewers. But even today, one of the most-talked-about visuals from the film is a poster that has finally been addressed. As a part of the film's 10th anniversary celebrations, Lionsgate has shared a fresh version of the photo, correcting Ryan Gosling's much-criticised hand position that the actor himself has laughed about for years.

The latest poster

The new poster subtly changes Gosling's raised hand, replacing the awkward flat wrist seen in the original one with a more natural pose.

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Sharing the image on Instagram, Lionsgate wrote, "A minor adjustment. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of #LaLaLand in @Dolby Cinema at @AMCtheatres. Experience the film back on the big screen beginning August 16. Get tickets now."

Ryan Gosling opens up about the poster

The actor has often spoken about the pose, admitting that he regrets it. The poster was a key part of the film's promotional artwork.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2024, the actor recalled, "We're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn't cool. I was sure it was cooler."

La La Land new poster and original poster Photograph: (Instagram)

He further added, "Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... [the intended pose]. It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand."

The new poster arrives as the makers are gearing up for the film's theatrical re-release to mark its 10th anniversary. It will return to Dolby Cinema screens at AMC Theatres in the United States from August 16.

About La La Land

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the 2016 musical film features Gosling as jazz pianist Sebastian and Emma Stone as aspiring actress Mia. The romance between the two begins against the backdrop of Los Angeles.