/'Who ordered pellet guns?': Opposition targets govt over CJP protest crackdown

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the government over the alleged use of pellet guns on the protesting students at the CJP demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. He urged accountability from the government, highlighting the viral videos showing male Police Personnel slapping a woman protester while discussing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

“We saw police use pellet guns, police attack women, slapping them in protests, and we saw their tears; hence we were asking again and again, who ordered you to use pellet guns, tear gas, to hit not on legs but head?”, said Gogoi as the discussion on the bill continued.

The Bill is up for discussion in Lok Sabha after six days of Logjam over the use of force at the CJP demonstrations. Especially pellet guns have become a major point of contention between the opposition and the government. The opposition is demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The Delhi Police has denied the reports of use of pellet guns on protestors as “false and misleading”. However, several protestors who have sustained injuries from the use of pellet guns have come out and shown the marks left on them. Several media reports have also suggested that security forces have used controversial pellet guns. Media reports also suggested that multiple RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured during the chaos that ensued in the demonstrations.

"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq," said CRPF Director General G P Singh.

According to a report by NDTV, the Rapid Action Force used anti-riot guns at least twice at the instruction of a DCP-rank officer of the Delhi Police. However, they reportedly used plastic bullets instead of metallic bullets, which are supposedly less lethal. The report cites a diary entry on July 22 at the Parliament Street police station. The RAF personnel fired 55 non-electric shells, 15 electric shells, 5 tear smoke grenades, and two rounds from anti-riot guns.