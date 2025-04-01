The death toll in Myanmar following a massive earthquake has risen to 2,719 on Tuesday (Apr 1), while 4,521 were wounded and over 400 remain missing, said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. The toll is expected to climb to 3,000.

On Monday (Mar 31), a minute’s silence was observed to honour the victims of the destructive 7.7 magnitude quake that hit the country last week on Friday (Mar 28). The tremors also affected neighbouring countries, including Thailand, China, Vietnam and some parts of India, resulting in widespread damage and devastation.

How long can trapped victims survive?

As rescue workers search for victims under the rubble following the earthquake, the question arises of how long the trapped people can survive. This also depends on weather conditions and access to water and air.

According to experts, the victims can survive for a week or more if their injuries are not too severe and the weather is not too hot or cold.

Most rescues take place within 24 hours after a disaster, as the chances of survival reduce every day after that, they added, as cited by AP. The majority of the victims are badly hurt or buried by falling debris.

Geophysicist Victor Tsai from Brown University told AP that chances of survival increase if the victim is in a debris-free pocket called void space, like a sturdy desk, which could keep them safe while they wait for the rescue.

Expert Dr. Joseph Barbera, an associate professor at George Washington University, noted that fire, smoke or hazardous chemicals released in a building collapse may reduce the chances of survival.

Apart from this, having air to breathe and water to drink are also necessary for survival as the days go on.

“You could survive a while without food,” Barbera said. “You could survive less without water.”

The temperature can also affect the survival chances of a victim trapped inside the debris, while outside temperature can affect the rescue operations.

The power outages and poor communication have affected the relief operations in Myanmar as the rescuers search for survivors in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. A lack of heavy machinery has also slowed down the rescue efforts.

Barbera added that it is crucial that survivors receive vital medical care before they are removed from the rubble, otherwise, the buildup of toxins due to crushed muscles could result in them going into shock after they are rescued.

(With inputs from agencies)