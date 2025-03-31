India delivered 50 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar on Monday, as part of its ongoing support to the earthquake-hit nation. The aid, carried by Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri, was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon, destined for distribution in affected areas.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "50 T HADR relief material carried by INS Satpura & INS Savitri handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur today at Yangon. With six @IAF_MCC aircraft & five @indiannavy Ships, India's large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw & Mandalay."

Indian rescue teams arrived in Mandalay on Sunday (Mar 30), and since then have been actively providing aid to survivors under Operation Brahma, announced the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

"Operation Brahma- Since arriving at earthquake sites in Mandalay y'day, our teams are working to extend critical support in search for survivors and medical/HADR support. More aid is on the way. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected people of Myanmar," the embassy said in a post on X.

It had earlier said that more aid and support were on their way for those affected by the disaster.

"More aid and support are on the way to Mandalay and Yangon. Committed to assist people in all affected areas of Mandalay, Naypyitaw, Sagaing and Bago."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (Mar 31), said that the rescue operation was a part of Indian foreign policy philosophy Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

"Our mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is reaching the entire world...Myanmar was hit by a tragic earthquake a day before yesterday; India was the first to reach there and launched Operation Brahma. India does not take time to extend help," PM Modi said.

Myanmar declares week of mourning as death toll surpasses 2,000

Myanmar, on Monday (Mar 31), announced a week-long national mourning period, following the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

As rescue efforts continue, the prospect of finding additional survivors amidst the wreckage of destroyed buildings grows increasingly dim.

Until April 6, the national flags will fly at half-mast "in sympathy for the loss of life and damages" from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country on Friday (Mar 28), said the ruling junta in a statement.

The announcement came as the urgency of the rescue efforts slowed down in Mandalay, the city most severely impacted by the disaster, which is home to 1.7 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies)