The United States will slap a 104% tariff on Chinese goods starting from 12:01 AM Eastern Time (12:01 PM Beijing time) on Wednesday, according to a White House official. The move comes after China failed to remove its retaliatory tariffs on American products before a deadline set by Donald Trump for noon on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump is taking a “custom, tailor-made” approach to trade with each country. That could include talks around military presence or foreign aid, depending on America’s priorities.

“Negotiations will be based on America’s needs,” she said.

70 countries have contacted the US to begin trade discussions

Leavitt revealed that around 70 countries have contacted the US to begin trade discussions. “Countries are falling over themselves to reform their unfair trade,” she added.

“These countries greatly respect President Trump in the sheer power of the American market. These countries realise they've gotten filthy rich by imposing substantial tariffs on American-made products,” she said.

She also described Trump as having a “spine of steel” and insisted he would not back down in the face of retaliatory tariffs, including those from China.

'China also wants to make a deal, badly': Trump

On Tuesday, Trump posted on his Truth Social account about a phone call with South Korea’s acting president. He ended the post by mentioning China, saying he is waiting for them to reach out. “China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!” he wrote.

In another Truth Social post from Monday, Trump had warned that if China did not roll back what he described as a “34% increase above their already long term trading abuses” by April 8, the US would respond with an additional 50% tariff, effective from April 9. He also said talks with China would be cancelled, and the US would immediately begin negotiations with other countries that had requested meetings.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

In response, China’s US embassy said it would not give in to pressure. “We have stressed more than once that pressuring or threatening China is not a right way to engage with us. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu, speaking to Agence France-Presse.

(With inputs from agencies)