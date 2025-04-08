A deepening trade row with China could cost US President Donald Trump more than he expected; it might threaten his dream aircraft, the F-47 fighter jet that's named after him.

Beijing hits back with rare earth restrictions

In response to Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on most Chinese imports to 54%, Beijing has imposed new export controls on rare earth elements and key finished products. These materials are vital for advanced electronics, especially in military aircraft.

The move could deal a blow to the US defence industry, just weeks after Trump announced that Boeing had won the contract to build the F-47, a new fighter jet designed to replace the F-22 Raptor and form the core of the US Air Force’s future fleet.

Rare Earths: The hidden weak spot

China controls around 90% of global rare earth production. These 17 elements are used in a range of industries, including defence, energy, electric vehicles, and electronics. For defence specifically, around 5% of US rare earth usage supports applications like radars, electric motors, and targeting systems.

The F-35 stealth jet, for example, needs about 920 pounds of rare earth materials per aircraft. These are essential in its advanced avionics, radar and flight control systems. The same will likely apply to the F-47.

What’s being restricted?

China’s new rules apply to seven types of medium and heavy rare earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium. The controls also cover finished goods such as permanent magnets.

Other strategic metals such as tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium are also under export restrictions, according to the state-run Global Times.

Yttrium, in particular, is key for jet engine coatings, high-frequency radar, and lasers. It helps create thermal barriers on turbine blades, preventing engines from overheating during flight.

Although these measures are not a full ban, they limit export licenses, potentially creating shortages for US manufacturers who rely heavily on Chinese suppliers.

Industry insiders told Reuters that some US aerospace manufacturers are entirely dependent on Chinese sources for rare earths used in avionics. With China able to tighten supply at will, companies may struggle to find alternatives quickly.

SFA Oxford, a metals consultancy, warned, “As the United States accelerates development under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, securing access to these critical inputs is now as essential to national reason as the platforms themselves.”

What is China saying?

China’s Ministry of Commerce defended the decision, saying, “The Chinese government has implemented export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law in order to better safeguard national security and interests and fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation.”

This response shows that China is prepared to use its dominance in the rare earths market as a geopolitical tool, especially in the face of Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

