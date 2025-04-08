US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 8) talked to South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo over the phone. This comes a day before Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs are set to take effect.

“I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea,” the US president posted on his Truth Social platform.

The phone call marks the first time Trump spoke with any of South Korea's acting leaders since he took office in January. Although the US president had a phone call with now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol the day after his victory in the November elections last year, the South Korean leader was suspended from duties.

‘Great deal for both countries’

“We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of US LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea,” Trump wrote.

“They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the US, and things are looking good.”

He continued, “We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. ‘ONE STOP SHOPPING’ is a beautiful and efficient process!!!”

On China, Trump said, “China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA.”

Trade minister’s US visit over tariffs negotiations

The phone call between Han and Trump also comes as South Korea's trade minister Cheong In-kyo is traveling to the US to negotiate over tariffs with his US counterpart Jamieson Greer.

Cheong said on Tuesday (Apr 8) that the government has been considering measures to raise imports from the United States. He added it was good news that Trump said that the door was open for talks over tariffs with nations other than China.

“It is difficult to reduce exports, so shouldn’t we then increase (US) imports? In that regard, we have been reviewing many different packages of measures to resolve the trade balance problem,” Cheong said, before flying to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)