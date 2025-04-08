US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs have spread far and wide across the globe. From 10% to as high as 49%, the tariff war is unsparing; it hasn't left even the farthest end of Antarctica. So, is he targeting seals and penguins? But this has given rise to a meme fest, netizens have come all guns blazing against the Trump tariff - that's how it is being recognised.

Tariffs and reciprocal tariffs is what is bringing out all the creativity there is on the internet. Some memes show Trump introducing tariffs for the planets. Another sees it as a self-goal by the President.

Here are a few memes that are doing the rounds:

Another perspective on Trump's strategy:

Let's see who is winning this one:

The European Union has agreed to impose tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. imports as a countermeasure to the Trump regime's tariffs. pic.twitter.com/MNTmw42ay7 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 7, 2025

Narnia, Mars, Hogwarts – all on Trump's list of tariffs:

These Trump tariffs are getting out of hand. #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/DXtA7rcXCo — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 3, 2025

Runway reimagined:

Runway of Tariffs



Made in a single day using:

Images – GPT-4o Image Gen

Video – @LumaLabsAI



Global trade has never looked this good. pic.twitter.com/BhlF3W0TBk — InterdimensionalTV (@n_reruns) April 7, 2025

Unsparing could probably be the apt word to describe US President Donald Trump's tariffs. As these are now being levied even on the world's remotest region – a place ruled by penguins, seals, and birds. Heard and McDonald Islands – the icy archipelago does not have a single human on the land, and the last time people visited is believed to be about a decade ago. Not like the internet is sparing Trump either, ever since he assumed office for his second term, he has been out there signing orders and attacking with tariffs. Netizens are using creative expressions to hit back at everything they find bizarre.