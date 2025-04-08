Elon Musk took aim at senior White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, calling him “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” after Navarro criticised Tesla’s operations amid a growing row over US trade policy.

Musk fires back at tariff claims

The dispute began when Navarro suggested on CNBC’s Squawk Box that Tesla is “not a car manufacturer” but rather “a car assembler,” pointing to the company’s reliance on imported parts.

Musk hit back swiftly on the social media platform X, stating, “Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false.”

He followed up with another jab, “Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks.”

“Most vertically integrated” in the US

Musk also fended Tesla’s position in the US automotive industry, writing, “By any definition whatsoever, Tesla is the most vertically integrated auto manufacturer in America with the highest percentage of US content.”

He even poked fun at Navarro’s past controversies, saying, “Navarro should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara.”

This very public exchange has highlighted internal tensions within the Trump administration, especially between Musk’s push for free trade and the protectionist stance favoured by Navarro and others.

Over the weekend, Musk also questioned Navarro’s credentials, joking that his Harvard degree was “a bad thing, not a good thing.” Navarro fired back, accusing Musk of acting in his own self-interest.

White House response: “Whatever”

Trying to downplay the spat, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNBC: “We are the most transparent administration in history expressing our disagreements in public,” and brushed off the row as “whatever.”

Although Trump made the final decision on the latest round of tariffs, Navarro was reportedly a key figure behind the plan, which is likely to hit companies like Tesla that rely on overseas supply chains.

Musk, who has voiced support for Trump in the past, has grown increasingly vocal about his opposition to blanket tariffs.

