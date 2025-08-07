/Baba Vanga predicted alien contact in 2025. Could interstellar 'mothership' 3I/ATLAS be it?

Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic who had a series of premonitions about the world, predicted several events for the year 2025. One of them is that aliens will make contact with Earth. Humans have been looking for extraterrestrial beings for years, but have never had any luck. But now people think that it might happen very soon, thanks to the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, visiting us this year. Baba Vanga made several prophecies about the world during her lifetime. She saw events in her dreams and revealed them during her lifetime. Even though her predictions were never written down, her followers believe she warned about several world events that happened later. World War II, the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana's death and 9/11, the 2004 tsunami and her own death are some of the prominent things she is believed to have predicted. One prominent event she reportedly saw in her visions and is yet to happen is about aliens making contact with humans. This, she said, would happen in the year 2025. Could this come true?

Could alien ‘mothership’ prove Baba Vanga's prophecy right?

An interstellar object, 3I/ATLAS, is hurtling through our solar system. Experts believe it is a comet, although the latest analysis doesn't show a tail. It is also the largest object ever to visit the solar system from outer space, and this ticked off Harvard scientist Avi Loeb. He is almost sure that this object is not natural and could even be an alien "mothership" visiting us from another world inhabited by intelligent beings. Alien object 3I/ATLAS is travelling at a speed of 60 kilometres per second. Loeb was ticked off by the colour, size and the duration it has travelled to reach the solar system. It has a retrograde orbital plane around the Sun, which seems unnatural for such an object. It is also quite massive, measuring around 20-24km in diameter, 200 times larger than Oumuamua, the interstellar visitor in 2017. The object has entered our star system after taking a journey spanning billions of years. Loeb says it is almost impossible for a natural cosmic object of this size to travel for such a long time through space.

Avi Loeb reveals dates when alien spacecraft could attack Earth

His analysis has led him to state that 3I/ATLAS is not a comet but an alien spacecraft that could be carrying probes to study Earth and other planets. He thinks an advanced civilisation has sent it with the aim of studying other worlds. This has triggered an online debate about whether this is the alien contact that Baba Vanga was talking about. If this is the case, then another one of the mystic's prophecies could soon come true. Loeb says the likelihood of it being a natural object is 0.2 per cent. He even has a window for the alien contact - between November 21 and December 5, 2025. He has based this on where the object would be in October. The probe, he says, is likely seeding planets with probes and moving along in its journey towards other worlds. It could do the same thing to Earth when it comes near us. Loeb also has a theory about how it would attack Earth. According to him, it would be prepared for it when it moves behind the Sun in October. At this point, it won't be visible to scientists.