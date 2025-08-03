/'Why are aliens only in USA?': Squid-shaped UFO spotted over Dallas, Texas; netizens stunned - WATCH video

A video has been making the rounds on the internet, claiming that a UFO was spotted over Dallas, Texas. Social media accounts on X shared videos, saying, "squid-shaped UFO" spotted over Texas.

“SQUID SHAPED UFO SPOTTED OVER DALLAS, TEXAS," DramaAlert shared the video with this caption.

People started asking Grok in the comment section, asking, "Grok, is this footage real?" Another asked, "Why are aliens only in the USA?"

One of the users joked, "It's just the interdimensional imp from Superman". Another believed it to be true, writing, "Looks real".

One user even asked, "Why is it only over the US when they're spotted?" Some people also shared funny GIFs in the comment section, making fun of the news as they claimed it was an AI-generated video.

Last month, the internet went crazy after a video of what looked to be "UFO sending down a giant beam" was shared on social media. Some people claimed that it was simply a tall electric pole, while others said that the people recording would have known if it was a pole, as the sighting happened just near their home.

In the last few years, alien-related news and its sightings have become an everyday thing in Texas, US. However, some claims have been proven out as "false" as they were just some phenomena or weird clouds.

In June, another UFO was sighted, as claimed by the netizens. “A video posted on June 9th out of Dallas, Texas, in the United States, shows a group of neighbors witnessing what appears to be a UFO sending down a giant beam of light, casting chaos and excitement around the group,” according to a viral video post.