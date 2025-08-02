/Scientist reveals HOW and WHEN alien 'mothership' could attack Earth, warns governments to take action

The interstellar object, or the alien ship, travelling towards the inner solar system, will reach Earth and put its plan into action between November 21 and December 5, 2025. This is what Harvard scientists Avi Loeb, famous for his theories on extra-terrestrial life, has claimed in his latest revelation about the mysterious visitor. This is based on his calculations taking into consideration the speed with which the object is travelling, its current position and the point in space it would be in October. The interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS has intrigued scientists across the world. While almost everyone else thinks it is a comet, Loeb says it is almost impossible that it is a natural object. He strongly believes that it has been made by an advanced alien civilisation and is a threat to our planet, as it could be carrying either a probe or a weapon. Loeb has figured out the time period it can intercept Earth by looking at where the object would be later this year. According to him, 3I/ATLAS will move behind the Sun in October from Earth's perspective. Since we won't be able to see it at this time, he thinks this is when the alien ship will prepare to attack us. Also Read: Expert says interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is alien spacecraft: 3 reasons why he thinks so

Also Read: NOT a UFO but a 'space jellyfish': Thousands of Australians baffled by glowing space orbs. Turns out, it's from...



Alien ship will prepare an attack using the sun as a shield

He has presented a very sci-fi alien attack theory. Loeb says that the probe is seeding habitable planets with probes as it makes its way through our star system. These probes will "intercept the planets while the mothership continues on its journey to the next star", Loeb claims. However, he is giving the alien ship the benefit of the doubt, saying, "It may come to save us or destroy us." Also Read: Between Japan and Alaska, a dark alien world at 31,000 feet has stunned scientists. Here's why

Loeb warns, be prepared or risk backlash

Humans need to be prepared for both scenarios, he stated, adding that we need to be sure that everything coming from outer space is merely a piece of rock or something more. Loeb has warned that if governments across the world do not do anything about it while there is still time, they should be prepared for backlash from the citizens. "At its closest point to the sun on October 29, fears of an alien invasion could send stock markets crashing," Loeb warned. "In that scenario, citizens would lose their trust in governments to protect them." Also Read: Scientist says 14-year-old spacecraft hovering over Jupiter can encounter 'alien ship' on THIS date

Why interstellar object could be alien spacecraft

Even though other scientists have dismissed his claims that the interstellar visitor is an alien spacecraft, Loeb has scientific reasons to believe it is unnatural. He points to its strange retrograde orbit, which is against the flow of the solar system. The orbit of 3I/ATLAS is also closely aligned with inner planets, including Earth. The object is also extremely large, the biggest one ever seen in the solar system. It is estimated to be 20-24km in diameter, which is 200 times larger than Oumuamua, the slender oblique that visited us in 2017. It has been travelling for billions of years, and Loeb says, a natural object that huge could not have taken this trip. In fact, he thinks that the odds of 3I/ATLAS being completely natural are just 0.2 per cent.

