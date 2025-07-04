/List of prophecies by Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's Baba Vanga: A famous death, a virus and more

Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's Baba Vanga, is in the news as July 5 approaches. The manga writer had predicted in a book that Japan would witness a major earthquake and a devastating tsunami on this day. It will be worse than the magnitude 9 quake that hit Tohoku in 2011, which killed nearly 20,000 people. The prophecy had triggered panic among the Japanese and those who had planned on visiting the country during this time. Meanwhile, Japan's meteorological agency brushed aside such concerns and said that it was all unscientific and a hoax. Tatsuki's 1999 book, titled "Watashi ga mita mirai" (The Future I Saw), predicted an event on July 5 and many more things. Here are other predictions made by Tatsuki in her book.