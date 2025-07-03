/Cascadia fault can spawn rare magnitude-9 megathrust earthquakes. A new technology can help prepare for it

Scientists are planning on using a new technology to study the Cascadia fault off the Pacific Northwest, which has the potential to trigger an earthquake of magnitude 9 and above. The region has witnessed a mammoth quake in the past. The last time this region shook aggressively was in 1700, and a "big one" is overdue, scientists say. The Cascadia Subduction Zone stretches from Northern California to southern British Columbia. It is located only about 112-160 kilometres offshore, and so an earthquake of 9 and above would not only cause devastation on land, but also trigger a tsunami with waves so high that huge swathes of land would be submerged.

Japan earthquake and tsunami study

A study published in Science has revealed that the Nankai Trough, a subduction zone where the Philippine Sea Plate is being pushed beneath Japan, is experiencing slow-slip earthquakes. These are subtle seismic movements near the fault which gradually cut the ground, with the strain rupturing only a few millimetres per day. They used advanced borehole observatories to record the tremors that would otherwise go undetected. The technology was used to drill hundreds of feet into the seabed and gather real-time data on the fault and what was happening underneath. Since the Nankai Trough is important when it comes to learning about the quakes and tsunami risks in Japan, the borehole observatories have thrown up valuable information that can be used to prepare for any adversity. Also Read: Japan 'megaquake' coming? Earthquakes detected at exact point Ryo Tatsuki predicted in manga comic book

Why is the Cascadia fault a bigger danger?

The Cascadia fault is not as loud, though. Scientists say that it might behave differently from the Nankai Trough. The fact that it remains largely silent makes it scarier. There are concerns that if the Cascadia fault remains locked, enormous amounts of energy can get locked, eventually triggering rare magnitude-9 megathrust earthquakes. Demian Saffer, director of UTIG and leader of the study on the Nankai Trough, said, "This is a place that we know has hosted magnitude 9 earthquakes and can spawn deadly tsunamis." Also Read: 'A crack will open up…': Eerie prophecy triggers panic among people visiting Japan, forcing mass cancellations

This is why scientists think the borehole observatories should be quickly installed at the Cascadia Fault. This kind of high-precision monitoring system will help observe what's going on at the fault and in the region, and help prepare ahead of time before the big one strikes. There are other similar fault lines across the Pacific "Ring of Fire", like in Chile and Indonesia, where the technology could help and warn ahead of time. Tsunami-hazard forecasts can be improved, and people can be rescued even before the event happens. A fault line that remains locked can unleash a catastrophic earthquake in the future, something experts fear can happen with Cascadia.

