/Baba Vanga’s 2025 prophecies that came true: Blind Bulgarian mystic who had visions of earthquakes, volcanoes and more

Baba Vanga is a Bulgarian mystic who is believed to have predicted several world events. Several of her followers believe that her prophecies came true. However, there are no records that confirm that everything she said was linked to these incidents. World War II, the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana's death and the September 11 attacks on the New York Twin Towers are some of the major tragedies that she is said to have predicted. In 2025, two of her prophecies have turned into a reality, one of which appears to be headed that way. Here are some major events predicted by Baba Vanga that came true.