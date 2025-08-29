/Baba Vanga’s 2025 prophecies that came true: Blind Bulgarian mystic who had visions of earthquakes, volcanoes and more

Baba Vanga predictions for 2025 — The Bulgarian mystic made several predictions for the year 2025. Some of them have come true. This includes natural disasters and an economic meltdown. Here are some of Baba Vanga's prophecies.
Baba Vanga is a Bulgarian mystic who is believed to have predicted several world events. Several of her followers believe that her prophecies came true. However, there are no records that confirm that everything she said was linked to these incidents. World War II, the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana's death and the September 11 attacks on the New York Twin Towers are some of the major tragedies that she is said to have predicted. In 2025, two of her prophecies have turned into a reality, one of which appears to be headed that way. Here are some major events predicted by Baba Vanga that came true.
A massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on 28 March 2025. More than 2,700 people died in the tragedy, and over 4,500 were injured. Baba Vanga is believed to have predicted the mega disaster. The blind Bulgarian psychic forecasted "shattering earthquakes" for 2025. The earthquake not only affected Myanmar, but also rocked buildings in Thailand, China and Vietnam.
Baba Vanga's prediction of earthquakes in 2025 came true once again when a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka region on July 30. A tsunami warning was issued for Alaska, Japan, Hawaii and parts of New Zealand. It was the most powerful earthquake recorded worldwide since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan. However, the earthquake did not cause much damage, barring reports of a few injuries.
The Kamchatka was so huge that it sent shockwaves to Japan. While there was no earthquake in the country, a tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Hokkaido and Honshu. Not only the Bulgarian mystic, but Japanese manga writer, Ryo Tatsuki, had predicted an earthquake in Japan for July. However, the country did not witness any major disaster, but it triggered a lot of chatter on social media because of the double prophecy.
The Bulgarian clairvoyant is believed to have predicted an economic disaster for the year 2025. United States President Donald Trump has entered a tariff war with several countries. His latest attack has come against India, with a whopping 50 per cent tariff being slapped by Trump on the country, for supposedly buying Russian oil. Economists worldwide have warned that his economic policies can trigger a major disaster in world markets.
Baba Vanga is also believed to have seen "a double fire that will rise from heaven and earth simultaneously." This is believed to point to volcanic eruptions. The Russian earthquake triggered several volcanoes to erupt. The Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the Kamchatka region was the first to erupt, which was followed by the Krasheninnikov Volcano that exploded after nearly 550 years. Later reports emerged that at least seven volcanoes were activated by the earthquake. Notably, scientists say that the Russian earthquake could have woken up several volcanoes in the Ring of Fire, and more might erupt in the coming months.
This one hasn't exactly come true, but if Harvard scientist Avi Loeb is to be believed, 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar object racing towards the inner solar system, is an alien spaceship sent by an advanced civilisation. He has been talking about it for days, offering proof that it does not exhibit any signs of being a comet. The James Webb telescope has pictured the object, and scientists have noticed that it is very different from a regular comet. But we won't know what it's really for a few more weeks.