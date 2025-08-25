/Wake Up Call for Humanity’: Scientist Wants 3I/ATLAS to Be Alien Spaceship — Here’s Why

Are aliens coming to attack Earth with 3I/ATLAS? A Harvard scientist thinks it will be good news for Earth if the interstellar visitor turns out to be an alien spacecraft. He says encountering alien technology will change humanity forever.
Harvard scientist Avi Loeb earnestly hopes that the interstellar alien object in the solar system turns out to be a spacecraft sent by extraterrestrial beings. This comes after his very open assertion, backed by evidence, that it is not a natural space rock or comet. He has said that almost everything about 3I/ATLAS points to it being an object designed by someone. Its trajectory, the light it released, and the lack of a tail are signs that it is not a naturally occurring cosmic body. Meanwhile, everyone else is refuting his claims, saying it is impossible that 3I/ATLAS is an alien spacecraft. But Loeb stands steadfast on his observations. In fact, he actually wishes that the interstellar object were an alien probe coming for Earth. In a new blog post, Loeb states that the "mothership" will be a wake-up call for humans busy fighting for land and resources on Earth. He has previously called for world leaders to join hands and work towards a common threat, which 3I/ATLAS could be.
Loeb says he is aware that "our financial or political systems will respond to such a potential threat in earnest only after our first encounter with alien technology." If the world agrees that 3I/ATLAS is aliens coming to seed Earth and other planets with probes, it "would reset our priorities", Loeb says. "Humanity desperately needs a wakeup call," Loeb wrote, and if his fears about the interstellar visitor turn out to be real, it would reset priorities and humans will be forced to stop focusing on "terrestrial conflicts", and explore what lies "beyond Earth". "With that perspective in mind, would it be better if 3I/ATLAS happens to be a spacecraft?" Loeb, known for his alien theories, asks.
The second reason Loeb thinks it is a good idea to encounter alien technology is that stumbling upon it in the way of 3I/ATLAS will save the world millions in research. If an alien spacecraft is coming towards Earth, it would be a treasure trove of technology that humans have yet to create. Accessing the scientific knowledge of another world will fast-forward human technology without adding to the financial burden of funding research to reach there, besides saving time.
The third reason the Harvard scientists want the visitor from outer space to be an alien spaceship is that it would be proof that interstellar travel is possible and inspire humans to undertake the journey themselves one day. Right now, NASA and other space agencies are trying to go as far as Mars. But encountering an alien spaceship will help them go beyond just the red planet. Notably, the Voyager spacecraft are already in deep space, but Loeb seems to be pointing to the fact that humans can visit interstellar space too if we gain access to alien technology.
Loeb argues that if humans are sure that aliens can attack Earth, they would sit up and take the necessary steps to protect the planet. He wrote that setting up "an alert system of monitors and interceptors around the Sun would protect Earth from a global threat by alien technology," besides telling us what lies beyond what we already know.