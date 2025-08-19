/Scientist claims mystery interstellar object is here to test human intelligence, and we have already failed. Here's why

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has claimed that the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS hurtling towards the inner solar system is an alien spaceship sent by an advanced civilisation. Other astronomers agree that it is a comet, but Loeb has proposed his alternate theory, one that has been dismissed by almost every other expert. This could have flagged humans as undeserving of a "high status in the class of intelligent civilisations within the Milky Way galaxy." Loeb has now claimed that the probe is something like a Turing Test for humanity. He says that anyone who dismisses the object as a space rock could have failed the test in the eyes of an extraterrestrial being. Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is only the third visitor to our solar system from outer space. Also Read: Baba Vanga Predicted Alien Contact In 2025. Is Interstellar 'Mothership' Hurtling Towards Earth Them Reaching Out?

Interstellar ‘mothership’ is here to test human intelligence: Loeb

In a new blog post, Loeb explained what the aliens could be trying to do with the "mothership" they have sent to the solar system. He wrote, "It is well known to any interstellar traveller that there are plenty of icy rocks in planetary systems. These constitute the leftover building blocks from the construction process of the planets." He argued that since space rocks impact the Earth on a regular basis, "an alien might assume that any intelligent observer on Earth must be familiar" with them. He then went on to point at "terrestrial comet expert" Chris Lintott of Oxford, who called his "alien spaceship" theory "nonsense on stilts", to say, that aliens who come across someone who dismisses the idea, will "justifiably conclude that humans failed the test and do not deserve a high status in the class of intelligent civilizations within the Milky-Way galaxy."

Why Loeb thinks 3I/ATLAS could be an alien ship

Loeb has presented several arguments to claim that 3I/ATLAS is not a natural occurrence, and there is a high chance that it is a probe sent by an advanced alien civilisation. He thinks that astronomers across the world who have quickly labelled it a comet have missed out on the crucial clues that it is hiding. Loeb cited Hubble telescope images to state that even though the object has a "glow" ahead of it, it doesn't have a tail, as is common with comets. He added in a blog post that there is "no evidence for a bright cometary tail in the opposite direction." While astronomers think that this shows that the dust was evaporating from the object's Sun-facing side. However, Loeb claims the object is creating its own light. He wrote that it is a "spacecraft powered by nuclear energy, and the dust emitted from its frontal surface might be from dirt that accumulated on its surface during its interstellar travel."