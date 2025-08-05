Russia was hit by a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake on July 30, and hours later, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the Kamchatka region erupted. Then, on August 3, another volcano that had been dormant for nearly 550 years also exploded. Experts had already warned that the biggest earthquake to strike Earth since 2011 could force volcanoes to spew out lava, even those that had been silent for years. The Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka released an ash plume up to six kilometres high overnight, causing panic in the nearby areas. Soon after, a 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Kuril Islands and triggered a tsunami warning. Experts had warned that the 8.8 magnitude tremors would not be the end, and aftershocks can be expected over the next few weeks. Krasheninnikov last exploded in the 15th century, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said. The volcano was likely building up and had magma close to the surface. The jolt from the temblor pushed it over the edge, triggering the eruption. Russia's Kamchatka region lies in the Ring of Fire - a chain that runs for over 40,000 kilometres around the Pacific Ocean and consists of over 425 volcanoes, making up nearly 75 per cent of the world's active volcanoes and earthquake zones. Also Read: Two volcanic eruptions in Russia might not be the last. Several more in Ring of Fire will explode, experts warn

Krasheninnikov eruption is historic

The earthquake released huge amounts of energy that have supposedly shaken several underground pressure systems. The magma chambers under the active volcanoes have likely destabilised and could lead to more eruptions. We have already seen two of them exploding, both in the Kamchatka region, the area nearest to the epicentre of the July 30 earthquake. The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) has termed the Krasheninnikov eruption historic because its previous activity was recorded sometime between 1423 and 1503. When earthquakes happen, subduction, or the movement of a tectonic plate under a neighbouring plate, turns rock into magma, which then moves upwards and erupts from the volcanoes. This is why it is highly likely that the volcanic eruptions won't stop here. The majority of Earth's volcanoes are located in the Ring of Fire, and more of them are now at risk of blowing up.

Which areas are at risk of volcanic eruptions?

The Ring of Fire runs from Russia, Japan, the western coast of the US and way south towards Antarctica. The frozen continent is home to Mount Erebus, the southernmost active volcano on Earth. This volcano might also feel the effects of the earthquake, and could explode, experts warn. However, this might not happen in days, weeks or months, but could take up to two years. Also, volcanoes that have been silent for years and have magma close to the surface because of the pressure that has been building have a higher chance of erupting.