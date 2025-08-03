An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Russia's Kamchatka and 6.7 struck Kuril Islands on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said. The National Seismic Network stations reported that Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake since 1952, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale on July 31. It triggered widespread tsunami warnings in the US, Japan, Russia, China and others. Around 10-foot tsunami waves hit Hawaii on Wednesday morning after the earthquake, triggering an evacuation. The Ministry for Emergency Services said that tsunami waves were possible in three areas of Kamchatka. "The expected wave heights are low, but you must still move away from the shore," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, after the latest seismic activity in the area.