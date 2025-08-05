/From ‘double fire’ to political tensions: Here’s what Baba Vanga’s chilling prophecies for August 2025 reveal

The late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is known for her chilling predictions. Since her passing in 1996, her prophecies have made headlines. Often called the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, her scary predictions have created curiosity. Baba Vanga’s statements for August 2025 have puzzled her followers, who believe the month carries a special significance, with cryptic meaning behind her messages. While sceptics dismiss her forecasts, many debate that her statements are open to interpretation and contain metaphors about real-world events. Her prophecies that came true include the election of Barack Obama and the 9/11 attacks.

‘Double fire’

In her prophecy for August 2025, Baba Vanga talked about “A double fire will rise from heaven and earth at the same time.” The meaning of the phrase remains unclear as speculations float around its meaning.

Many people interpret the blind seer’s prediction as a wildfire or volcanic eruption. Some claim it could mean an asteroid or meteorite strike on Earth. Wildfires are already raging in California and Canada. Following the July 30 earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula with a magnitude of 8.8, Krasheninnikov erupted on Sunday (Aug 3) first time in 600 years.

‘What is opened cannot be closed’

In another prediction for this month, the mystic claimed that humanity would come close to knowledge it “did not want to have.” Baba Vanga warned that “what is opened cannot be closed.” The meaning of this prediction is also not clear yet. However, many believe it would be about a breakthrough in biotechnology or artificial intelligence (AI).

‘Political collapse’

Another prophecy of Baba Vanga said, “The united hand will be broken into two, and each will go its own way.” The prediction is interpreted by some as a sign of political tensions in unions like NATO or the EU, which could lead to a division or withdrawal of some members. Others believe it could symbolise a growing rift between the Western and Eastern blocs of the states in the EU.